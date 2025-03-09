Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India take on New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy as Rohit Sharma’s side look to add another piece of silverware to their collection.

The reigning T20 World Cup winners have proved impossible to beat in this campaign, aided by being based at a single location in Dubai having refused to travel to Pakistan.

Their progression to the tournament decider means that the final will also be held in the United Arab Emirates, with India looking for a second success over the Blackcaps at the event.

New Zealand were beaten by 44 runs in the group stage meeting between the two sides but will fancy their chances of causing a shock after a strong semi-final win over South Africa.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is India vs New Zealand?

India vs New Zealand is due to start at 9am GMT on Sunday 9 March at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.

Team news

India are likely to stick with the side that beat Australia, with a spin-heavy attack headlined by Kuldeep Yadav and mystery man Varun Chakravarthy.

Seamer Matt Henry is a major injury doubt for New Zealand, potentially leaving them without their primary new ball threat. Henry jarred his shoulder taking a catch in the semi-final win over South Africa. Devon Conway was left out for that game and may again be the odd man out in a competitive fight for batting places.

Possible XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (capt.), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke.

Odds

India win 2/5

New Zealand win 21/10

