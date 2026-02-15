India and Pakistan captains fail to shake hands before T20 World Cup match
Pakistan had threatened to boycott the fixture in Colombo against their rivals
The captains of India and Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha, did not shake hands at the toss ahead of a heated clash of rivals at the T20 World Cup.
It is customary for skippers to share a handshake after the coin is tossed ahead of international fixtures, but the pair walked past each other without a gesture after Pakistan won the toss and put India into bat.
The incident followed a complicated build-up to a renewal of a heated rivalry and the world’s most-watched cricket fixture, which underpins much of the global’s games revenue.
Pakistan had threatened to boycott the fixture in Colombo ahead of the tournament, citing a stance of solidarity with Bangladesh, another of India’s neighbouring nations.
Bangladesh had pulled out of the T20 World Cup having requested their games be moved to Sri Lanka, where all of Pakistan’s matches are already taking place, citing safety concerns amid growing tension between the countries.
In recent days, though, and after talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan agreed to fulfil the Group A fixture.
It is not the first time that the two sides have not shaken hands. In three meetings during the Asia Cup last year, Yadav had similarly refused to engage with his counterpart Agha.
India also declined to accept the Asia Cup trophy following the final from Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the PCB and the interior minister of Pakistan.
Having elected to field, Agha and his side made a strong start as the Pakistan captain removed Abhishek Sharma in the opening over. The pair sit tied on four points having each won their first two games.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks