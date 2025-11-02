Deepti Sharma stars with bat and ball to help India to World Cup glory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deepti Sharma starred with bat and ball as India claimed a maiden World Cup triumph after beating South Africa by 52 runs in an entertaining final.

Following a delayed start due to rain, Shafali Verma smashed 87 from 78 balls and Sharma scored 58 as India set a target of 299, while Ayabonga Khaka was pick of the bowlers for the Proteas, finishing with three wickets for 58 runs.

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt spearheaded their response with a hard-fought century and while wickets fell around her, she gave her side a glimmer of hope after putting on a 61-run sixth-wicket partnership with Annerie Dercksen.

However, Wolvaardt was eventually dismissed in the 42nd over by Sharma, who took five wickets for 39 runs to help bowl South Africa out for 246 and steer India to a World Cup win on home soil.

India dominated the opening stages of the contest as Smriti Mandhana and Verma put on a formidable 104-run partnership from 106 deliveries, but South Africa eventually found the breakthrough in the 18th over when Mandhana nicked behind to Sinalo Jafta off Chloe Tryon for 45.

Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues put on 62 before Verma’s innings was ended after being caught by Sune Luus off Khaka in the 28th over and only two overs later Khaka struck again to dismiss India’s semi-final hero Rodrigues for just 24.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur scored 20 and 12 respectively, and Richa Ghosh added a valuable contribution of 34 from 24 deliveries before being dismissed by Khaka.

India’s innings was propped up by a valiant half-century from Sharma, who was run out on the final ball of the innings as her side finished on 298 for seven.

South Africa made a confident start to their chase as Tazmin Brits and Wolvaardt put on 51, but Brits was run out for 23 in the 10th over.

Anneke Bosch was then trapped lbw by Shree Charani for a duck and although Wolvaardt and Luus added a further 52 runs, the all-rounder was comfortably caught and bowled by Verma.

South Africa plunged into trouble 12 balls later, slipping to 123 for four when Marizanne Kapp feathered behind to Ghosh off Verma and Jafta was next to fall, chipping the ball to Radha Yadav at short mid-wicket off Sharma.

New batter Dercksen caused problems with a valuable sixth-wicket partnership alongside Wolvaardt, but her entertaining knock was ended after being bowled by Sharma for 35.

South Africa needed 88 runs from the final 10 overs, but India made a vital breakthrough when Wolvaardt lofted Sharma’s delivery to Amanjot Kaur on the boundary and after juggling the ball, she eventually made a safe catch to dismiss the Proteas captain for 101.

Sharma pinned Tryon lbw and Khaka was then run out trying to take a quick single, but Sharma secured India’s victory by taking her fifth wicket when Nadine de Klerk scooped the ball to Harmanpreet Kaur.