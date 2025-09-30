India open home World Cup with hard-fought win over Sri Lanka

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deepti Sharma impressed with bat and ball as India beat fellow hosts Sri Lanka by 59 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in a rain-affected opening match of the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup.

Sharma (53) and Amanjot Kaur (57) shared a seventh-wicket stand of 103 to help India post 269 for eight from an innings reduced to 47 overs by wet weather.

India had slipped to 124 for six after losing four wickets for four runs in the space of 11 balls during a middle-order collapse.

Spinner Inoka Ranaweera was the pick of Sri Lanka's bowlers in the Indian city of Guwahati, finishing with figures of four for 46, albeit she was responsible for one of four dropped catches on Amanjot.

open image in gallery Deepti Sharma was in good touch with the bat and struck thrice with the ball ( AFP via Getty Images )

Sharma then took three wickets for 54, including dismissing Sri Lanka's captain and top scorer Chamari Athapaththu for 43, as India bowled out their opponents for 211 in the 46th over to secure victory in front of a crowd of 22,843.

“It was not an easy game,” India captain Harmanpreet Kaur told the host broadcaster. “We know in ICC tournaments, every game is important and is going to be high-pressure. In the middle overs, our batters managed well, despite losing wickets.

“The way they [Amanjot and Deepti] handled the situation, it was outstanding to watch. I’m really happy all the girls came together to try to win this game for the country.”

PA