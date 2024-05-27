Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are celebrating after the team cruised to victory in the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

KKR, led by Shreyas Iyer, won the match against Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai by eight wickets, taking home the winner’s trophy.

SRH batted first but could only set a target of 113 runs for KKR to chase, with lower-order batter Cummins contributing the highest individual runs of just 24. Led by a Venkatesh Iyer half-century, KKR scored the required runs in just 10.3 overs, conceding two wickets.

It means a third IPL trophy for KKR, coming after a long wait of a decade. The side’s two earlier wins came in 2012 and 2014.

On social media, Bollywood celebrities, former cricketers, politicians and sports lovers congratulated the Shah Rukh Khan-owned IPL team.

Shortly after the team’s victory, Khan rushed onto the pitch, embracing and congratulating the players. Khan kissed the team’s mentor Gautam Gambhir, acknowledging his role in the championship success.

On X, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote: “What a consistent performance by @KKRiders!

“Their batters started the campaign with a bang, but it was the bowlers who took centre stage during the latter stages of the tournament. All their bowlers chipped in tonight, taking wickets and making the run chase relatively easy.

“Congratulations to all the players and coaching staff on winning the third trophy for their franchise! @GautamGambhir and @iamsrk.”

He commiserated SRH, as a team “who very often lit up the IPL over the last 2 months, but couldn’t go the distance in the final”.

Fellow film star Ranveer Singh tagged SRK on his Instagram story and wrote: “Congrats on a glorious campaign. A true team effort.”

Yuvraj Singh, another former India cricketer, wrote on X: “Congratulations to @KKRiders on being crowned @IPL 2024 champions. They’ve been the standout team all thru the season. Kudos to @SunRisers for a stellar run - but the better team prevailed today. Special shoutout to @GautamGambhir for his fearless mentorship, and to the King of Hearts, @iamsrk for his success in both cinema and cricket this year! #IPL2024 #KKR #SRH #KKRvsSRH.”

Shresta Iyer, sister of KKR captain Shreyas Iyer, posted on her Instagram story: “And it happened!!! I still can’t believe it!!! I’m incredibly proud and happy for every one of you. You lifted the cup. Congratulations to the entire team.”

There was appreciation for Iyer’s role in leading the team to victory as well. One KKR fan, who goes by the handle @CricCrazyJohns wrote a tribute for Iyer on X: “Lost the BCCI contract. Dropped from the Test Team. Injury issues after World Cup.

“Life in cricket was tough for Iyer after the World Cup but he was determined, the self belief, lead [sic] KKR into their 3rd IPL Title, this is a statement, Iyer is here to rule.”

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar shared a message for Khan on his social media. He posted a picture of Khan and wrote: “Bhai ka victory! @iplt20 ka trophy mil gaya. Badhai ho. Love you bhai (Brother’s victory! We have got the IPL trophy. Congratulations, brother).”

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffar hailed the team on the massive win. He wrote on X: “5 bowlers with 17+ wkts, the secret behind KKR success. Batters win you games, bowlers win you tournaments. Also impressive leadership by @ShreyasIyer15, deserves lots of credit. Congratulations @KKRiders #KKRvSRH #IPL2O24.”

“Huge Congratulations to KKR on Winning the IPL trophy! Salute to SRK Spirit and Strategic brilliance of Gambhir |This has been an incredible journey, and I’m so proud of the hard work and dedication everyone put in Well deserved, champions.... @KKRiders @iamsrk #kkr #ipl2024,” another cricketer Mohammad Shami wrote on X.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also congratulated KKR on their win – Kolkata is the state’s capital. She wrote on X: “Kolkata Knight Riders’ win has brought about an air of celebration all across Bengal. I would like to personally congratulate the players, the support staff, and the franchise for their record-breaking performance in this season of the IPL.”

KKR will receive a cash prize of Rs 200m (£1.8m) for winning the IPL 2024 title while runners-up SRH take home Rs 125m (£1.1m).