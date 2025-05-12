IPL set to resume after India-Pakistan ceasefire as new schedule revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to resume on Saturday 17 May with a revised schedule to be played across six venues.

The 2025 season of cricket’s most successful franchise T20 cricket was suspended last week amid hostilities between India and neighbouring Pakistan.

The two nations agreed a ceasefire over the weekend, however, and the IPL has been cleared to resume after consultation with government and security agencies, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said.

The 17 remaining matches will culminate in the final on 3 June, eight days later than planned, with Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Mumbai set to host fixtures.

Venues for the two qualifiers, the eliminator and final will be determined at a later date. These games now clash with the start of the white-ball series between England and the West Indies, who had both made their players available for the duration of the tournament.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL), which had initially been moved to the United Arab Emirates before being postponed indefinitely, also appears set to return with a revised eight-match schedule.

A number of overseas players from England and Australia left India after the IPL’s suspension, with the eight centrally-contracted England internationals thought to be left to make their own decisions about returning to India.

There were seven English players involved at the PSL, along with several coaches, who have all returned home.

A ceasefire was announced between Saturday afternoon days after 31 people were killed in Pakistan by a reported nine-site strike by Indian missiles. India said the strikes were in response to an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir last month in which 25 Hindu tourists and a guide were killed. India blamed the attack on gunmen backed by Pakistan, an accusation Islamabad denied.

IPL fixtures (all times BST)

17 May: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Bengaluru, 3pm)

18 May: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (Jaipur, 11am)

18 May: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans (Delhi, 3pm)

19 May: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Lucknow, 3pm)

20 May: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (Delhi, 3pm)

21 May: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (Mumbai, 3pm)

22 May: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants (Ahmedabad, 3pm

23 May: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Bengaluru, 3pm)

24 May: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (Jaipur, 3pm)

25 May: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (Ahmedabad, 11am)

25 May: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Delhi, 3pm)

26 May: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians (Jaipur, 3pm)

27 May: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challenges Bengaluru (Lucknow, 3pm)

29 May: Qualifier 1 (venue TBC, 3pm)

30 May: Eliminator (venue TBC, 3pm)

1 June: Qualifier 2 (venue TBC, 3pm)

3 June: Final (venue TBC, 3pm)