Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

George Dockrell insists Ireland will be well prepared for crunch Scotland clash

Scotland stunned the West Indies in their opener, while Ireland were well beaten by Zimbabwe

Rory Dollard
Tuesday 18 October 2022 12:23
Comments
George Dockrell has got Scotland in his sights in Hobart (Niall Carson/PA)
George Dockrell has got Scotland in his sights in Hobart (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

George Dockrell has revealed Ireland have been scouring footage of Scotland’s shock victory over the West Indies as they bid kickstart their own T20 World Cup campaign on Wednesday.

Scotland knocked off the two-time winners to land a major upset in the opening round of fixtures, while the boys in green were soundly beaten by Zimbabwe.

That means it is already now or never time as the near neighbours prepare to face each other in Hobart in search of a place in the Super 12 stage.

Scotland’s Mark Watt was seen scanning a handwritten note while bowling against the Windies and Dockrell has promised Ireland will be doing their homework too.

Recommended

“Obviously Scotland started really well and played a great game of cricket. We’ll be able to look at what they did, how they played in that game and try and pick up a few things,” said the all-rounder.

“I think a lot of the guys watched a little bit of it. There was a lot of travel in between and we watched some of the game from the sideline, as well. We had a good look, and probably will watch a little bit more of the game again later and tomorrow morning, to pick up anything we can.”

Dockrell was disappointed with how his team’s clash with Zimbabwe played out, with early wickets effectively scuppering their chase before the powerplay was over, but believes the quickfire nature of the tournament gives them a welcome chance to put things right swiftly.

“It was a disappointing start to the week and not what we had planned, but I guess that’s the reality of this kind of knockout cricket and how things go,” he said. “I think you’re hurting at the time, but you wake up in the morning and you have a very quick turnaround.

“You know if you go out and win the next two matches, you’ll be in a good spot.

“I think all the guys had a good think around the game and are in a pretty good headspace now to give it a real shot. A big thing for us is probably trying to execute a little bit better in terms of what we can do with ball and bat.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in