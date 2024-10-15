Kamran Ghulam leads Pakistan rally against fast-starting England with debut ton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



England met resistance from an unexpected source on an unpredictable used pitch in Multan, with Huddersfield League graduate Kamran Ghulam making a debut century for Pakistan on day one of the second Test.

Just four months on from a low-key stint as overseas professional for Hoylandswaine Cricket Club in Barnsley, 29-year-old Ghulam proved himself a worthy replacement for his country’s star batter Babar Azam, controversially rested after England’s resounding innings victory last week.

Ghulam made a studious 118 as the hosts posted 259 for five, an inscrutable score on a recycled surface that offered several glimpses of uneven bounce without turning into the snake-pit some feared.

Pakistan’s plan to use the same strip as the series opener looked as though it might backfire when England spinner Jack Leach snapped up two cheap wickets in the first 10 overs, but Ghulam’s 149-run stand with Saim Ayub (77) eased concerns as the track settled down.

The tourists looked as though they might fight their way back into pole position when they picked up two more scalps either side of the tea, Matthew Potts drawing a soft shot from Ayub after almost four hours of resistance and Brydon Carse getting Saud Shakeel caught behind.

But Ghulam, who played eight games in South Yorkshire over the summer before being called up for Pakistan A, steered through the uncertainty.

He was finally bowled late in the day charging Shoaib Bashir, who looked highly relieved after struggling to make his presence felt in his initial spells.

Ben Stokes lost a toss he would dearly have loved to win but was soon overheard on the stump microphone shouting “it’s started already boys”, when a delivery from Potts scuttled through at shin height outside off.

With some experts anticipating the worn wicket would play awkwardly after taking more than 350 overs in the opening match, alarm bells were ringing.

Stokes called for both spinners after just five overs and Leach made an instant impact, beating the bat twice before striking with his ninth ball. Abdullah Shafique was the man to fall, covering the line but failing to account for the turn as Leach pegged back off stump.

Home captain Shan Masood was spared a golden duck when Leach went up for lbw but was soon gone for three, excellently caught low down by Zak Crawley to leave Pakistan 19 for two as Babar’s untried replacement arrived at the crease.

The chances of implosion spiked when Leach got one to spit off a good length at Ayub, who was lucky to see the ball spray wide of short leg, but gradually the threat cooled. Ayub began rotating the strike and Ghulam settled any first day nerves by slamming Leach for six over long-on.

Stokes searched for another breakthrough by having Leach and Bashir swap ends, as well as utilising Joe Root, but they struggled to find a length as the third-wicket stand reached 60 by lunch.

The status quo held in the first half of the afternoon, with Leach and Bashir bowling unchanged for an hour of gentle accumulation. Restraint was the watchword for the batters, barring an occasional slog sweep, and there were just 30 runs in boundaries by the time their partnership reached 100.

A change of pace had the desired effect for England, Carse getting his first ball back to jag in sharply before a fit-again Stokes entered the fray in the 49th over. Twice in his first two overs he found Ghulam’s edge and twice it sailed through a vacant slip cordon for four.

It still looked as though it would be a wicketless session for England but Potts’ discipline came good just before tea when Ayub pushed forward and picked out Stokes at short mid-off.

Carse took Shakeel’s edge after the break, rewarded for his brisk pace and a hint of movement away, with Jamie Smith collecting.

Ghulam’s concentration looked to be cracking too, Ben Duckett getting one hand to a tough chance off Leach on 79 before an ugly slog off Carse landed safe.

Chastened, he knuckled down again to become register Pakistan’s 13th debut century with a boundary off Root.

With stumps in sight he paid for a moment of exuberance, bowled by Bashir as he rushed down the track.

Mohammad Rizwan remained to frustrate England, making 37 untidy runs and seeing a thin edge go undetected off Potts, leaving honours just about even.