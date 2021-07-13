Roses match at Headingley marred by Dom Leech injury

Yorkshire seamer Dom Leech suffered an unfortunate knee injury while attempting to prevent a boundary before play was suspended after 23.2 overs on day three of the LV= Insurance County Championship match against Lancashire.

The 20-year-old lost his footing and crashed into the concrete foundations of the Western Terrace at Headingley after preventing a four by Luke Wells, whose 97 not out had helped Lancashire to 411 for two.

Leech was treated for approximately 15 minutes and then taken to hospital with his left leg in a brace. An early tea was called at 2.15pm before umpires Ian Gould and Nigel Llong abandoned play for the day at 4:30pm after two inspections of the bowlers’ run-ups at one end, where Jordan Thompson had earlier slipped while bowling.

A Yorkshire statement read: “Play has been abandoned for the day due to unfit and unsafe conditions. Water has risen to the surface in key areas where there has been most activity, including the bowlers’ run-ups.”

There was no play on the second day of the Roses fixture because of heavy rain so a draw now seems the likeliest outcome – although both teams have qualified for Division One of the next phase of this competition.

Joey Evison’s career-best haul of five for 21 ensured Nottinghamshire will be in Division One as Durham succumbed to 165 in response to their opponents’ 328 at Emirates Riverside.

Nottinghamshire, who have guaranteed themselves a top-two finish in their group, decided against enforcing the follow-on and increased their lead to 288 after closing on 125 for five, with Haseeb Hameed top-scoring with 58.

Warwickshire are on the brink of joining Nottinghamshire from their group despite encountering prolonged Worcestershire resistance in the New Road derby.

Daryl Mitchell’s 113 and an unbeaten 98 from Ed Barnard eked out a 20-run lead for the home side in reply to the visitors’ 395 and they still have two wickets in hand. But the Bears will seal a spot amongst the six teams who will fight it out for the crown in September if they avoid defeat on Wednesday.

England spinner Jack Leach took five wickets as Somerset celebrated securing their place in Division One by putting Surrey under pressure.

Leach finished with five for 42 from 33 overs, including 19 maidens, as Surrey reached 239 for eight in reply to Somerset’s 429.

Nick Gubbins’ unbeaten 137 set Hampshire up to press for victory at Cheltenham as they declared on 486 for seven before Gloucestershire closed day three on 107 for three in their second innings to trail by 150.

Gubbins’ first century for his new county, in the second match of his loan from Middlesex ahead of a permanent move, leaves Hampshire firm favourites to secure the victory they need to leapfrog Gloucestershire and qualify for Division One.

Stephen Eskinazi batted with a runner to score a vital 53 not out from 173 balls to boost Middlesex’s hopes of beating Leicestershire at Northwood.

Middlesex had a 96-run first-innings advantage after bowling Leicestershire out for 228 but quickly sank to 17 for four in their second innings before Eskinazi led the recovery to lift his side into a lead of 272.

Ali Orr’s maiden first-class century ushered Sussex into a lead of 293 after they closed on 277 for three against Sussex at Canterbury.

Orr hit 119, including 19 fours, while his opening partner Tom Haines was out for 94 just before stumps after Kent were all out for 165 in their first innings, with Jamie Atkins taking career-best figures of five for 51.

Kiran Carlson and Chris Cooke both notched unbeaten centuries for Glamorgan against Northamptonshire at Sophia Gardens.

Carlson’s sublime 170 not out was the jewel in the crown of Glamorgan’s 462 for four – in response to the visitors’ 215 – as he and captain Cooke (133no) shared an unbeaten club-record fifth-wicket stand of 307.