Five talking points as England begin final Test series of 2024

England begin their final Test series of 2024 when they take on New Zealand in Christchurch this week, in what is shaping up to be an intriguing three-match contest.

Here, PA looks at some of the main areas of interest ahead of the opening game.

Will the Bethell gamble backfire?

England have once again thrown convention out of the window by picking the highly talented but unproven debutant Jacob Bethell at number three. He was always likely to play once Jordan Cox’s broken thumb created a vacancy in the line-up but placing him in a linchpin position he has never featured in at first-class level is a clear punt. It is a huge ask for a 21-year-old who has never scored a professional century, but entirely in keeping with the selection policy of the ‘Bazball’ era. If it comes off it will look like a stroke of genius, but if he fails it could hurt both the team and the youngster.

Pope has a lot on his plate

England’s vice-captain Ollie Pope suffered a taxing tour of Pakistan last month, averaging just 11 over five disappointing innings. With question marks mounting over his form, he is in need of a decent series to dial down the scrutiny. But Cox’s injury has changed the equation, forcing Pope to take over as makeshift wicketkeeper and drop down to number six. At best, the change of role could bring some freedom and help him post a much-needed score but donning the gloves also adds to his workload and risks tiring out a player who needs to be at his best.

Blacks Caps are brimming with confidence

England have not won a Test series in New Zealand since 2007/08, losing twice and drawing on their last visit after going down by a single run the decider at Wellington. Arguably their task is even harder than ever against hosts who have just completed one of the most remarkable results in modern Test history. Their 3-0 whitewash win in India defied all precedent and expectation and proved they are a high-class team with quality in all facets. That they did it without record run-scorer Kane Williamson, who is fit to return against England, is another warning sign.

Root…in Lehmann’s terms

With the next Ashes almost exactly a year away, former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann picked his moment to have an early dig at the opposition by claiming Joe Root was “a rung below” a trio of modern greats – Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Williamson. Root now has the perfect opportunity to have his say on the pitch as he becomes just the 11th player in Test history to win 150 caps. He is already the format’s most prolific run-scorer in 2024, posting 1,338 at an average of 58.17, and would relish the chance to make Lehmann eat his words with a sixth century of the year.

Bashir searching for his role

Despite being outbowled by Jack Leach in Pakistan, Shoaib Bashir has retained his role as first-choice spinner – a long-term decision aimed at readying him for next winter’s Ashes series. But he could find himself with an uphill challenge on a Hagley Oval pitch that historically favours seam and offers little to the slow bowlers. England could easily have gone for an extra pace option on a green surface, meaning Bashir might have limited opportunities to make his presence felt or chisel down a bowling average of 37.90.