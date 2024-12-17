England slide towards heavy defeat in third Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England’s final Test of the year was heading towards a huge defeat as New Zealand moved in for the kill, despite Jacob Bethell’s latest eye-catching effort.

Chasing a ridiculous target of 658 – a full 240 beyond the existing world record – the tourists were reduced to 193 for five at lunch on day four of the third Test in Hamilton.

Having already guaranteed a series win, England showed some fight in the form of a century stand between Bethell and Joe Root, but there was never any realistic hope of escaping their fate.

Bethell made a polished 76, a third consecutive second-innings half-century for the 21-year-old, but fell before lunch as be swiped Tim Southee high in the air off the toe of the bat.

Southee is at the opposite end of his career as he heads into retirement and the wicket was a popular one at Seddon Park.

Root fell lbw to the spin of Mitchell Santner and Harry Brook was caught for one, fending a thunderbolt from the excellent Will O’Rourke to slip.

Ben Stokes, who injured his hamstring on Monday and is still awaiting a scan, did not appear in his scheduled spot at number seven and England have yet to confirm if their captain will take the crease for what looks a lost cause.

England’s position could hardly have been more grim at the start of play, both openers having fallen in a chaotic six-over burst on the third evening and an inconceivably big target in front of them.

But the scale of the challenge appeared to have a liberating effect on Bethell. He timed the ball sweetly from the off, reeling off a flurry of early boundaries.

Matt Henry, the man responsible for thoroughly wrecking Zak Crawley’s tour, found himself targeted as Bethell launched him over the top for four then rocked back and pulled him for six over mid-wicket.

After 10 overs, England had padded their total with 61 carefree runs but New Zealand had time, and scoreboard pressure, on their side.

Root was dropped in the slips off Southee on 19 but joined Bethell in chalking up a fifty to end his prolific year.

The introduction of Mitchell Santner’s left-arm spin played to Root’s strengths initially, but ultimately did the trick for New Zealand who had become impatient to end a 104-run stand.

Root went to his sweep shot, usually one of his most reliable assets, but slightly misread the length and was pinned lbw by a full ball that gripped.

O’Rourke surely shared the credit for an intimidating spell that saw him repeatedly clear 90mph and he got his just rewards moments later as he made light work of Harry Brook.

Fresh from the first golden duck of his international career. Brook swiped manically at his fourth ball and was comprehensively undone by his sixth. Steaming in, O’Rourke got one to rise violently and take the shoulder of Brook’s bat as he raised it defensively.

Pope wore a nasty blow on the right biceps as O’Rourke continued a fiery spell but joined Gus Atkinson in reaching the interval.