South Africa beat England by five runs to wrap up ODI series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England came up short against South Africa for the second time in three days, losing the Metro Bank one-day international series with a game to spare following a tense five-run defeat Lord’s.

Harry Brook’s side took a record chase to the final ball, which Jofra Archer failed to hit for the six that would have forced a tie, but the Proteas skilfully defended an above-par 330 for eight under lights.

England have now lost eight of 11 one-dayers this year and head to Southampton on Sunday in need of a lift.

They put in a spirited chase, Joe Root and Jos Buttler both making 61 and Jacob Bethell hammering a rapid-fire 58, but the tourists had answers for all three.

Will Jacks (39) and Archer (27no) took it all the way but England paid the price for going in a bowler light, leaving Bethell and Jacks to share a 10-over block. South Africa, driven by a stand of 147 between Matthew Breetzke (85) and Tristan Stubbs, targeted the all-rounders mercilessly and rinsed them for 112.

England started the day by taking Sonny Baker out of the firing line following his chastening debut in Leeds, plugging Saqib Mahmood back into an attack that was set to work when Brook won the toss.

Neither Mahmood nor Brydon Carse were able to make a dent, leaving England to lean heavily on Archer and Adil Rashid.

Archer’s haul of four for 62 showcased his ability to make an impact in all three phases of the game, striking with the new ball, in the middle overs and twice at the death, but Rashid’s control was a class apart.

He gave up a single boundary in 60 deliveries, prising out Aiden Markram and captain Temba Bavuma on his way to figures of two for 33. But neither Bethell nor Jacks got to grips with their share of the work, coughing up eight fours, five sixes and five wides between them.

Bethell had a late success when the dangerous Dewald Brevis carved his left-arm spin to backward point, but he had already hit 42 off his first 19 balls. Earlier, Breetzke became the first player in ODI history to pass 50 in each of his first five innings.

The reply got off to a horror start when Jamie Smith, top-scorer last time out, was caught behind off the first ball of the innings from Nandre Burger. Ben Duckett’s lack of fluency added a further obstacle and he was finally bowled reverse-sweeping Keshav Maharaj having scratched out 14 in 13 overs.

England promoted another left-hander, Bethell, to number four and saw instant rewards. He came out bristling with intent, flaying Markram’s off-spin in a brief but costly spell then rounding on Maharaj.

After allowing only 14 from his first four overs, Maharaj saw his next rinsed for 20 as Bethell struck a six and three fours in quick succession. Bethell invigorated England, easing the pressure on Root and then over-taking him as he raised his bat for 50 in just 28 balls.

It was a thrilling cameo but was brough under control when the disciplined Corbin Bosch reeled in his man as Bethell sprayed a tempter to backward point.

That put Root firmly back in the driving seat but he only occupied it for a few more moments. For once England’s most bankable player of spin was outfoxed, stumped off Maharaj as he ran down the track and mis-read an extra dose of flight from the left-armer.

Brook and Buttler, both shuffling down a spot in the order, ensured that was not the end of the fightback as they knocked off another 69 at a run-a-ball. South Africa’s smarts served them well, though, Senuran Muthusamy forcing the error from Brook and Lungi Ngidi toppling Buttler with a majestic slower ball.

Jacks and Archer kept believing, hitting two sixes each to leave keep an unlikely win alive all the way to the end but Muthusamy held his nerve at the last.