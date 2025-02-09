England all-rounder Jacob Bethell out of Champions Trophy with hamstring injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacob Bethell will miss the rest of England’s white-ball tour of India and the Champions Trophy in Pakistan later this month because of a hamstring injury, the PA news agency understands.

Bethell only made his England debut in September but has impressed in all formats, including in Thursday’s first ODI in Nagpur, where the all-rounder made a composed fifty in a four-wicket defeat.

However, the 21-year-old felt pain in his upper left leg in the hours after the contest and underwent a scan, with a suspected tear set to sideline the youngster for between four and six weeks.

Tom Banton, a top-order batter who doubles as wicketkeeping cover, has been called up for the tour-ending ODI against India in Ahmedabad after three years out of the side and, barring a rethink, he seems likely to be drafted into England’s 15-strong Champions Trophy squad too, as a replacement for Bethell.

“I’m pretty sure (Bethell) has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy, to be honest,” England captain Jos Buttler said after his side’s four-wicket defeat in the second ODI in Cuttack.

“That’s really disappointing for him. Obviously, he played nicely the other day and has been one of the really exciting players. It’s a shame that injury is going to rule him out.”

England are more optimistic about the fitness of wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, sidelined since midway through the T20 series with a calf problem but who could return in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

But with their Champions Trophy opener against Australia on February 22 in Lahore, England are unlikely to take any major risks, leading to the recall of Banton, who will arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday ahead of what is effectively a dead rubber with England 2-0 down in the three-match series.

Still only 26, Banton burst on to the scene with a breakout domestic summer for Somerset in 2019 and made 20 white-ball appearances for England, the last of which was in January 2022.

He has not featured for the ODI side since August 2020 and has spent the last few years in the international wilderness amid middling form but he has rediscovered his touch in recent months.

As well as flourishing in red and white-ball cricket last summer for Somerset and Trent Rockets, he finished as the second highest run-scorer in the International League T20 in the United Arab Emirates.