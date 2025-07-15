Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
James Anderson and Rocky Flintoff to play in the Hundred this summer

Anderson will play for Manchester Originals and Flintoff for Northern Superchargers

Rory Dollard
Tuesday 15 July 2025 11:44 BST
James Anderson and Rocky Flintoff will feature in the Hundred (Richard Sellers/Nigel French/PA).
James Anderson and Rocky Flintoff have been signed as ‘wildcards’ for the Hundred, with the latter following his father Andrew Flintoff to Northern Superchargers.

Anderson turns 43 before the tournament begins next month and will play for Manchester Originals, meaning the Lancashire veteran will continue to ply his trade at Old Trafford.

England’s record Test wicket-taker was loosely attached to the Originals when the competition first launched in 2021 and will finally make his bow in the fifth edition, having originally gone unsold in the draft.

He has never played any form of franchise cricket before, having also failed to win an Indian Premier League deal following his international retirement.

“I’m really looking forward to The Hundred and I’m really happy to be part of the Manchester Originals squad,” he said.

“I’ve loved my time with Lancashire this season, so I’m excited to have the opportunity to add value in the Hundred.

“It’s a competition I’ve really enjoyed watching. When you’re at the games you can really see that it does attract a slightly different crowd, a lot of younger people and families, and you can’t underestimate how important that is for our game. I can’t wait to get out there.”

At the other end of the age spectrum, 17-year-old Flintoff will be making it a family affair at Headingley.

He has never played a professional T20 but recently hit a fine century for England Under-19s against India this month and has impressed for England Lions, who are also coached by his famous father.

Australian Hilton Cartwright is the only overseas player among the 32 wildcard signings, stepping in for Faf du Plessis at Southern Brave following the former South Africa captain’s injury withdrawal. Jason Roy, a World Cup winner with England in 2019, takes up the vacancy in the Brave squad.

Scotland internationals Katherine Fraser and Darcey Carer are among the new recruits in the women’s tournament, linking up with the Superchargers and Originals respectively.

