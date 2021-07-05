James Anderson claimed the 1,000th first-class wicket of his career in Lancashire’s LV= Insurance County Championship game against Kent.

The 38-year-old seamer is already the most prolific wicket-taker in English Test history with 617, but now has another achievement to add to his CV.

In trademark fashion, Anderson claimed the wicket of Heino Kuhn with an outswinger that the Kent batsman could do nothing more than edge behind to wicketkeeper Dane Vilas.

As well as being his 1,000th first-class wicket, it also brought up his five-wicket haul in the innings, and Anderson was bowling at the end named after himself at Emirates Old Trafford.

The bowler made his first-class debut in 2002 and his Test bow came a year later against Zimbabwe at Lord’s.

He is fourth on the list of all-time wicket-takers in Test cricket and just the 14th player and fifth seamer to reach 1,000 first-class wickets this century.

The last fast bowler to reach the landmark was Andy Caddick in 2005.