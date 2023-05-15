Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ben Stokes asked for “eight quick bowlers to choose from” for the Ashes but the latest injury blow to the ever-present James Anderson has left England’s fast-bowling options almost diminishing by the day.

Just over a month until the Ashes, it is disconcerting just how many of England’s quicks have been forced to leave the field. Both Durham fast-bowler Brydon Carse and Anderson pulled up over the weekend, while Olly Stone suffered an injury the week before.

A scan confirmed Anderson sustained a mild strain to his right groin while playing for Lancashire, and it was severe enough that he did not return to the field for the rest of the match, after bowling 14 overs on the first day of the game.

England’s best-ever fast bowler will be assessed nearer the time of the first Test of the summer, against Ireland on 1 June, the England and Wales Cricket Board has said, but all eyes will be focused on his availability for the Ashes just two weeks later.

Carse, who has played nine times for England’s one-day international team, was sent for a scan over a side injury sustained in the field for Durham against Yorkshire, but the extent of the injury is not yet known.

England and Stokes’ plans had already been dealt a blow when another quick, Stone, hobbled off the field with a hamstring issue during Nottinghamshire’s County Championship match against Lancashire at the start of May.

Stone has had a number of injuries during his 10-year professional career, including four stress fractures and a broken finger, and is expected to be out for five to six weeks, including the Ashes opener starting at Edgbaston on June 16.

Jofra Archer returned from the Indian Premier League at the start of the month after a fifth operation to try and solve a chronic elbow issue did not have the desired effect.

Archer starred for England with the ball during his Test debut in 2019, including a memorable spell against Steve Smith at Lord’s that caused the great Australian to be ruled out with concussion.

With Archer not having played Test cricket since February 2021, it seems increasingly unlikely the Barbados-born quick will be fit enough to play, despite his white-ball appearances for England in Bangladesh in March.

Jamie Overton has previously said recovery in time for the Ashes was unlikely (PA)

There are some sources of encouragement however with Ollie Robinson, who overshadowed Smith’s debut for Sussex with a stunning bowling display, taking 14 wickets for 117 against Worcestershire.

The seamer, who was dropped for fitness concerns as recently as last year, is likely to play a key role in the summer having turned over a new leaf during the winter tours of Pakistan and New Zealand. There werealmost sighs of releief from England fans when he was rested over the weekend from Sussex’s match against Glamorgan.

However, with Jamie Overton previously admitting a return in time for the Ashes from a back stress fracture is “unlikely”, and Saqib Mahmood having only just returned to full fitness, the extent of England’s injury problems has been laid bare.

That is without examining the captain and talisman of England’s recent success, who played just two of Chennai Super Kings’ opening six matches of the IPL due to a toe issue.

Even that announcement was a relief, as Stokes’ left knee has been a continuous problem, and he had to have an injection before heading out to the IPL.

Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad and James Anderson were expected to carry the weight of England’s bowling attack (PA)

Stokes bowled just nine overs during the two Tests in New Zealand in February and he may not be able to play a significant role with the ball, in part due to the nature of the series, with the five Tests taking place across just six weeks.

England are likely to continue to be reliant on stalwarts Anderson and Stuart Broad, but aged 40 and 36 respectively (Broad will turn 37 on 24 June), it is a high workload to put on two bowlers, as experienced and talented as they are, especially with Anderson’s recent injury.

While Anderson and Broad are expected to be supported by Robinson, Mark Wood has also had a history of injuries and could be rested for some of the matches due to the hectic nature of the schedule.

It is unlikely England will have eight fit quick bowlers of the calibre desired by Stokes but they will have to find a way to make do in order to recapture the famous urn.