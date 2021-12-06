James Anderson set to miss England’s Ashes opener in Brisbane

A report in The Cricketer suggests Anderson has picked up a minor calf problem which will see him miss the first Test.

Rory Dollard
Monday 06 December 2021 23:38
James Anderson looks set to miss out on the Ashes curtain-raiser (Jason O’Brien/PA)
James Anderson looks set to miss out on the Ashes curtain-raiser (Jason O’Brien/PA)
(PA Wire)

England’s record wicket-taker James Anderson is set to miss the Ashes opener in Brisbane

The 39-year-old seamer was inked in to lead the attack against Australia at The Gabba on Wednesday and trained as normal in the tourists’ last major practice session 48 hours ahead of the match.

James Anderson netted on Monday in Brisbane (Jason O’Brien/PA)
(PA Wire)

But a report in The Cricketer suggests Anderson has picked up a minor calf problem which will see him miss the first Test.

The PA news agency understands the decision has been made to leave him out of the squad, with a view to having him available by the time the series moves on to a day/night contest in Adelaide.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in