James Anderson makes emotional statement two days before final Test match

James Anderson attempted to shift a final press conference towards his desire to bowl and perform, but admitted he was focused on the match itself “to stop myself crying”.

England’s hierarchy made the decision that Anderson would retire, with the consensus that the 41-year-old would not make the next Ashes in 18 months, by which time he would be 43.

At Lord’s in 2003, Anderson made his Test debut against Zimbabwe and 21 years later, he will bowl his final ball in international cricket at the same venue, although this time against the West Indies.

For someone who has shied away from the limelight and often avoided talking about his success, it will be a Test match where the focus will be firmly on his exploits.

“I’m trying not to think too much about the game itself yet, or certainly how I’d feel about it,” Anderson said. “I’m trying to be as focused as I can. The big thing for me this week is wanting to play well, bowl well and get a win.

“I’m sure the emotions during the week will change, but right now that’s what I’m trying to focus on to stop myself crying.”

Last summer, England bade farewell to Stuart Broad in fairytale fashion. He hit his final ball of Test cricket for six and took the wicket to ensure an England victory, and that the Ashes finished in a draw in front of a sold-out Oval.

Broad has always enjoyed the limelight, the upcoming Test at Lord’s is set to be a different kind of affair.

James Anderson will play his final England match at Lord’s this week ( Steven Paston/PA Wire )

“I don’t think I’ll be doing anything like Broady did. I’ve hit five sixes in my international career. In 188 games, it’s not looking positive hitting a six this week,” Anderson smiled. “But I’d love to just be able to contribute somehow this week, whether it’s one wicket.

“That’s the reason I’ve played cricket for so long, to experience those moments of winning series, winning games, in the dressing room after, sharing a beer with the other guys, knowing that everyone’s worked really hard to achieve that goal.

“I’d love to be able to sit down at the end of the Test match with a beer with all the lads and have them win the game.”

Anderson stands behind just two bowlers, Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne, on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers, and with 96 more wickets than the next-highest seam bowler, Broad.