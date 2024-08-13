Support truly

Former England fast bowler James Anderson could be set to return to white-ball cricket after admitting he feels he is still “good enough to play”.

The 42-year-old called time on his England career in July, his last match being England’s win against the West Indies at Lord’s, where he took four wickets.

After moving into coaching and mentoring with England many felt that signalled the end for Anderson, who is the most prolific fast bowler in Test history, but he believes he can still play at the highest level.

“I might be in a bit of denial because I’m well aware I won’t play for England again, but I’ve still not made a decision on my actual cricket career,” Anderson told the Press Association.

“There’s definitely a bit of intrigue with the shorter formats because I’ve not played any franchise stuff before. Watching The Hundred this year, seeing the ball swing around, it makes me feel like I could do a job there.

“I know it’s a while since I played it and my age will get brought up again but I really feel I’ll be good enough to play that form of cricket.

“Once this summer is done I can sit down and have a real think if I want to play cricket in some shape or form again next year. I’m quite open at the minute to thoughts of any sort of cricket, I’m still fit enough to play and I’m not shutting myself off to anything.”

James Anderson retired from Test cricket after a game against West Indies at Lord’s this summer ( PA Wire )

Anderson’s last 20-over match was in 2014 as he dedicated the last 10 years to Test match cricket, in a bid to extend his career, yet ironically he could now be set to return to it, in a bid to extend his career once again.

Whatever the future does hold on the pitch for Anderson, off it England captain Ben Stokes knows his experience is vital in helping his squad get the upper hand on opponents and with an Ashes tour on the horizon he has already floated the idea of Anderson travelling in 2025 as part of the coaching staff.

“My love for Test cricket is always going to be there and the Ashes is biggest thing you can be involved in as an England player,” he added. “If you’re not playing, then the next best thing is trying to help the team from the sidelines.”