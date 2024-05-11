Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In pictures: James Anderson’s remarkable England career

The 41-year-old is England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 11 May 2024 13:27
England’s James Anderson has taken more wickets than any other seam bowler in Test history (John Walton/PA)
England’s James Anderson has taken more wickets than any other seam bowler in Test history (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

James Anderson will call time on his England Test career this summer.

Anderson became the first seamer and just the third bowler in history to reach 700 Test wickets, after spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan, in his most recent outing against India in Dharamsala in March.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his illustrious career in pictures after the 41-year-old announced his intention to end his international playing days.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in