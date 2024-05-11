In pictures: James Anderson’s remarkable England career

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

James Anderson will call time on his England Test career this summer.

Anderson became the first seamer and just the third bowler in history to reach 700 Test wickets, after spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan, in his most recent outing against India in Dharamsala in March.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his illustrious career in pictures after the 41-year-old announced his intention to end his international playing days.