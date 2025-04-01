Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Anderson says he is ‘not ruling out’ playing for another three seasons with Lancashire - although he will miss the first few matches of the season with an injury.

England’s all-time leading wicket-taker has not played since an emotional retirement from international cricket at Lord’s last summer, but signed on to Lancashire, where he has played for his whole county career, for 2025.

He did a full pre-season with the county side alongside working as England’s bowling coach but picked up a calf injury and will miss the opening part of their season as a result.

In an interview with BBC Sport, the 42-year-old: “I really want to focus on this year and do as well as I can.

"I am not ruling out playing for another one, two or three years. I don't think you should limit yourself with that.

“My body feels in a really good place, I feel fit, strong, as strong as I ever have.”

The seamer is out of this week’s Division Two opener at Middlesex and is also set to miss this month’s matches against Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

Anderson’s final international match was a Test against the West Indies in July. Since hanging up his boots for England he has registered for the Indian Premier League and the Hundred drafts but was not selected for either.

“I think that ship’s well on its way,” said Anderson, when asked if he could envisage playing for England again. “All I can do is focus on the future and my job, which is to play for Lancashire.

His one-year deal with Lancashire, signed in January, covers both T20 and County Championship cricket despite him not having played the T20 format in over a decade.

“There’ll definitely be nerves there,” he said of how he would feel ahead of his first match for the side this year. “If I didn’t get nervous then I would be thinking about hanging the boots up completely.”

Additional reporting by PA