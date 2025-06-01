James Anderson stars for Lancashire in first T20 appearance for 11 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Anderson took three wickets in his first T20 match for 11 years as Lancashire beat Durham at Chester-le-Street to claim a third consecutive Vitality Blast North Group win.

The 42-year-old former England seamer had not played a sprint-format match since the Red Rose faced Warwickshire at Edgbaston in August 2014.

But, having retired from international duty, Anderson returned with a bang by returning figures of three for 17 from four overs to help Lancashire limit the hosts to 150 for six.

Michael Jones hit 55 before Jack Blatherwick’s single from the final delivery then took Lancashire home by four wickets.

Worcestershire condemned Yorkshire to a second consecutive loss, winning by 60 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method at New Road.

The Pears racked up 201 for five after 79 from Brett D’Oliveira and Adam Hose’s 54, with Yorkshire slipping to 51 for six before eventually making 135 for eight when the rain arrived.

Ben Sanderson took four for 15 as Northamptonshire won again, beating Leicestershire by five wickets at Wantage Road.

After Sanderson and David Willey (three for 20) helped limit the Foxes to 122, Ravi Bopara’s unbeaten 46 helped Northants win with four balls remaining.

Sussex skittled Gloucestershire for 93 to win their South Group clash by 80 runs at Hove.

Tom Alsop’s 58 had lifted the home side to 173 before Tymal Mills took three for 13 to help dismiss Gloucestershire in 13.3 overs.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Somerset sit alongside Sussex at the top after beating Essex by eight wickets at Chelmsford.

Dean Elgar and Matt Critchley hit half-centuries in Essex’s 148, but Will Smeed blasted 81 not out off 54 balls to motor 2024 runners-up Somerset to victory.

Asa Tribe and Dan Douthwaite guided Glamorgan to a five-wicket win over Middlesex at Northwood.

Middlesex could only manage 124 for nine after Mason Crane claimed four for 28.

Glamorgan were struggling on 64 for five in the 10th over until Tribe and Douthwaite, with 40 and 31 respectively, shared an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 64.