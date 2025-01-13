James Anderson ready to restart career with Lancashire after signing new deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Anderson is ready to restart his career with Lancashire at the age of 42 this summer, with a new county deal taking priority over his coaching work with England.

Anderson has not played since an emotional farewell to Test cricket at Lord’s in July but had repeatedly suggested he had unfinished business after being nudged towards the exit door by the England management.

He went unsold after putting his name forward at the most recent Indian Premier League auction but has agreed to wear the Red Rose once again this summer, lacing up his bowling boots in Division Two of the Rothesay County Championship.

He has also agreed to feature in the Vitality Blast, 11 years on from his previous T20 outing.

Anderson will turn 43 during the campaign and has spent long periods since his England exit acting as a fast bowling consultant with the Test side, but is ready to pick up where he left off with Lancashire, having taken seven for 35 on his previous appearance for the club last year.

And that means putting his mentoring role as part of Brendon McCullum’s backroom team on the back burner. He will be on at next month’s Champions Trophy but is likely to play a much reduced role over the English season.

“As much as I enjoy the coaching stuff – and I still want to do that – we’ll see how that fits this summer. I’ll play as much as I can really,” he said on his Tailenders podcast.

I love playing at Emirates Old Trafford and to have the chance to walk out and bowl in front of our members and supporters again this summer is going to be really special James Anderson

“I made the decision I wanted to commit to playing and I’m not going to say ‘I’ll play the odd game here and there’. I want to give it a really good go.

“I don’t want to mess anyone around and I don’t think it would be fair on Lancashire if I just dipped in and out, so that will taken precedence over anything else in the summer.

“I can’t come back to cricket in three years’ time and say, ‘actually I want to give it another go playing’.

“Although I’ve been a Lancashire player, I’ve not been a proper part of that team for quite a few years.”

Announcing his return in a statement issued by Lancashire, Anderson said: “This club has played a huge part in my life since I was a teenager, so to have the opportunity to wear the Red Rose again and help the side in both red and white ball cricket is one that I am really looking forward to.

“I love playing at Emirates Old Trafford and to have the chance to walk out and bowl in front of our members and supporters again this summer is going to be really special.”

Anderson told the PA news agency last year that he harboured “intrigue” about trying his hand in the Hundred and could yet make himself available for that tournament too.

The news will be warmly welcomed by his Lancashire team-mates, desperate to bounce back into the top flight, but is likely to strike trepidation into the hearts of second-tier batters across the country.

Lancashire’s director of cricket performance Mark Chilton, a long-time team-mate of Anderson, said: “It is fantastic news for all connected with the club that he has chosen to continue his playing career with Lancashire.

“From speaking to Jimmy recently, it became clear that his desire to resume playing professional cricket was strengthening every day and he was just desperate to get back out on the park.

“Whilst we all recognise he will have other opportunities, he has made it clear playing is his first priority.

“To be able to share a dressing room with England’s all-time leading wicket taker, and one of cricket’s greatest players, is incredible for our squad and I’ve no doubt that our members and supporters – and cricket fans around the world – will be equally as thrilled to watch Jimmy in action for Lancashire again next summer.”