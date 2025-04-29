James Anderson’s long-awaited Lancashire comeback delayed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Anderson will have to wait a little longer for his Lancashire comeback, with England’s record wicket-taker not yet ready to make his long-awaited return to action.

The 42-year-old, who retired from international cricket in emotional scenes at Lord’s last July, agreed a new deal with the Red Rose this season only to be struck down by a calf injury on the eve of the campaign.

Anderson, who was knighted in former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours earlier this month, was initially ruled out for the first month of the Rothesay County Championship by head coach Dale Benkenstein.

That meant Friday’s home clash against Gloucestershire was a potential date for the veteran’s first competitive appearance in almost a year but, despite being back in training at Emirates Old Trafford, he will not be part of the squad this week.

Instead, the PA news agency understands he is likely to sit out the next two games, targeting the home fixture against Derbyshire on May 16 as he looks to add to his tally of 1,126 first-class wickets.

That will be a setback for a Lancashire side who have drawn all three of their matches since returning to Division Two and would love to have Anderson’s skills at their disposal.

Elsewhere at the club, Adnan Miakhel – one of the stars of Andrew Flintoff’s Field of Dreams television programme – has made his first appearance for the second XI.

Miakhel, a refugee from Afghanistan, became a viewer favourite after joining Flintoff’s Preston-based team in the reality series.

He was later awarded asylum after the former England captain wrote to the Home Office backing his claim to remain in the United Kingdom.

He played for the under-18s last season and lined up against a strong Yorkshire second string at Northern CC in Liverpool on Tuesday.

He made 25 not out batting at number 10 in the first innings of a friendly between the Roses rivals, against an attack featuring the likes of Matt Revis, Matt Milnes and Jafer Chohan.