James Anderson takes seven wickets for Lancashire ahead of England Test farewell

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

James Anderson warmed up for his Test farewell with a seven-wicket haul as Lancashire took control of their Vitality County Championship clash with Nottinghamshire.

The England paceman, who is set to earn his 188th and final cap against West Indies next week, recorded seven for 35 as Nottinghamshire were skittled for 126 and forced to follow on in the First Division encounter at Southport.

After the washout of day two on Tuesday, Lancashire declared on 353 for nine in their first innings with captain Keaton Jennings unbeaten on 187.

Ben Slater, who carried his bat for an unbeaten 64, was the only player to offer resistance as Anderson took charge but the opener failed second time around as the visitors slipped to 84 for two, still trailing by 143.

Elsewhere, Kashif Ali and Adam Hose both hit half-centuries to guide Worcestershire to a six-wicket win over Durham at Chester-le-Street.

Ali (76 not out) and Hose (50) put on 129 for the fourth wicket as the visitors successfully overhauled their 231-run target.

In a game still ongoing, Ryan Patel’s brilliant 107 built on Jamie Smith’s 70 as leaders Surrey set Essex a formidable 361 to win their top-of-the-table clash at the Kia Oval.

The visitors were 21 for two by stumps.

Half-centuries from Rob Yates (57), Alex Davies (50) and Jacob Bethell (66) saw Warwickshire tighten their grip on proceedings against Somerset at Taunton.

The visitors earned a first-innings lead of 128 by bowling the hosts out for 284 from an overnight 208 for six.

Yates and Davies then produced a century opening partnership and, despite a mid-innings stumble, Warwickshire reached stumps on 281 for eight, 409 runs ahead.

Jack Leaning and Ben Compton gave Kent hope of a draw after being made to follow on at Hampshire.

Leaning, making his return from injury, hit a first-innings 118 and was then unbeaten on 32, with Compton 71 not out, as Kent closed on 132 for two, trailing by just 30.

In Division Two Ben Coad took six wickets as Yorkshire wrapped up a convincing innings and 204-run win against Derbyshire inside three days at Chesterfield.

The 30-year-old returned from a back injury in style by taking six for 30 and Vishwa Fernando claimed four for 58 as Derbyshire were bowled out for 171 in their second innings.

Jonny Tattersall earlier completed his third first-class hundred, scoring 107 before the visitors declared on 451 for nine, leaving Derbyshire needing 375 to make Yorkshire bat again.

Nathan McAndrew finished with five for 73 as leaders Sussex secured a 63-run victory over Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

The Australian took two wickets in three balls in one lively burst as Northamptonshire were bowled out for 220 having resumed on 137 for four in their pursuit of 284.

Leicestershire recorded their first win of the season as they saw off Middlesex by 123 runs at Grace Road.

The visitors, shot out for 86 in their first innings, were set an unlikely victory target of 466 after Leicestershire made 372 in their second innings with 77 from Ben Green.

Leus Du Plooy (60) and Ryan Higgins (41) dug in but their dismissals in quick succession effectively ended Middlesex hopes as they were bowled out for 342 despite 59 from skipper Toby Roland-Jones.

James Bracey hit a career-best 204 not out as Gloucestershire took command against Glamorgan at Cheltenham.

Cameron Bancroft improved his overnight 159 to 184 and Beau Webster weighed in with an unbeaten 65 as the home side racked up 610 for five before declaring in their second innings.

Marnus Labuschagne (67) led the resistance but Glamorgan closed still 370 behind on 222 for three.