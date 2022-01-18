Lancashire’s James Anderson back in the wickets as he returns to action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England great James Anderson took his first two wickets of the summer on his county return for Lancashire as they assumed control over Derbyshire on day two of their Second Division clash.

The 42-year-old is making his first competitive outing since his farewell international appearance against the West Indies last June and dismissed Caleb Jewell with his 18th delivery to get back amongst the wickets.

Anderson signed a new one-year deal with the Red Rose earlier this year but was absent from the first five games of their campaign after he suffered a calf injury – though it did not take long for Anderson to get back into his groove.

After Lancashire posted 408 all out before tea, a cheer rang around from those inside Old Trafford after the break when his name was announced to open the bowling at the James Anderson End.

The country’s record wicket-taker endured a tough return to the crease initially after he was driven for three boundaries in his third over, but he came around the wicket and clipped the top of off stump for his opening scalp of 2025.

Anderson’s tail was up and he got his second wicket shortly after when David Lloyd nicked him into the gloves of wicketkeeper Matty Hurst.

Anderson did the damage with his five overs and ended with figures of two for 24 to help leave Derbyshire 112 for four, still 346 runs adrift of Lancashire’s 458.