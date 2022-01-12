James Anderson has insisted he still has plenty to offer in Test cricket and hit back at Michael Vaughan’s suggestion that England should “move on” from the fast bowler after the Ashes.

Former England captain Vaughan described Anderson’s future as an “elephant in the room” in his column for The Telegraph as England assess their future after a tough series in Australia.

The Lancashire swing bowler will turn 40 in July, and Vaughan opined that looking to the future would be “right for English cricket”, even if Anderson remains a world-class operator.

The veteran has eight wickets in three matches in the series at an average of 23.37, and has been comfortably England’s most economical bowler.

Anderson believes he still has plenty to give internationally, and that he is engaged in open discussions with both captain Joe Root and coach Chris Silverwood about his playing future, who both want him to continue.

“It is not the elephant in the room because the captain and coach know exactly what my thoughts are on it,” Anderson wrote in his own Telegraph column.

“They have told me their thoughts too. They want me around and to carry on. As long as that is the case, it is not an elephant in any room. We are talking openly about it.

“It always happens when you get beaten heavily in an Ashes series. The ECB will look at everyone’s performance throughout the tour.

“In that respect nobody is certain about their future whether it is the captain, coach, top six batsmen or the bowling attack. Everyone is under scrutiny.”

Anderson and Vaughan played regularly alongside one another before the 2005 Ashes winning captain retired from Test cricket in 2009.

The pair have also worked together on BBC radio and television.

England’s next assignment in red-ball cricket after the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart is a tour of the West Indies in March.

And Anderson, who averages 24.80 with the ball in ten previous appearances in the Caribbean, has indicated he would like to be including in the touring party.

“For me, if I have the chance to play I will do my best and keep having conversations. I will keep talking to whoever about my future. I feel I can still offer something to this team and hopefully I will get the chance to do so.”