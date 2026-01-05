Jamie Smith accused of ‘brainless’ dismissal after England collapse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Smith's dismissal in Sydney was labelled "completely brainless" and left former England captains Alastair Cook and Michael Vaughan aghast.

Having chanced his way to 46 on the second morning of the fifth Ashes Test and with Joe Root already into three figures, Smith got himself out in extraordinary fashion on the stroke of the lunch interval.

Stepping away to the part-time offerings of Marnus Labuschagne, Smith hacked an ugly mow to Scott Boland, who was the only fielder stationed in front of square on the off-side, at cover.

Former England seamer Steven Finn, on commentary for TNT Sports at the time, said: "That's completely brainless, I cannot believe what I've just seen there.

"That's going to be a very quiet dressing room for Jamie Smith to walk back into."

Smith was given a couple of reprieves on 22 after chipping a Cameron Green no-ball to cover and he flirted at the next delivery, edging between wicketkeeper and slip, before throwing his wicket away.

The wicketkeeper-batter stitched together 94 with Root, who was made an excellent 160, but his misstep came with Australia clearly trying to induce an error with the second new ball a few overs away.

Cook told TNT Sports: "I don't ever want to be a pundit who sits on the other (side of the) fence and says 'I told you so' but I'm doing that now (because) it is a terrible, terrible shot.

"Marnus Labuschagne was bowling, the new ball was around the corner, you've got one of the best batters ever at the other end on 130 not out, you've had two lives, there's no words to describe it."

Jamie Smith tried the hero shot to give Australia a simple catch ( Getty )

Smith has made just 185 runs at an average of 23.12, with only one fifty-plus score in nine innings in this series, while there have also been a couple of high-profile errors behind the stumps.

His dismissal at the SCG saw England lurch from a relatively comfortable position of 323 for five to 384 all out before Australia closed on 166 for two, with Travis Head sitting pretty on 91 not out.

Vaughan said on the BBC's Test Match Special: "This England team have to start to learn and accept. I read something that said Jamie Smith will probably get a pat on the back for trying to take the game on.

"That is the culture that is being created in this England side and that is why they have failed on this tour.

"There are times to get on the front foot but when it is so close to lunch and Marnus Labuschagne is bowling bouncers. I cannot accept that. It sums up this England side."

PA