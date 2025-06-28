Jamie Smith says calculated way England beat India shows how far they have come

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Smith insisted there is a method to England’s occasional moments of madness with the bat but he argued they are developing more of a “ruthless” streak which was evident in beating India.

England captain Ben Stokes dislikes the r-word but the calculated way in which they overhauled 371 at Headingley to go 1-0 up in the five-Test series was dubbed by Michael Vaughan as “Bazball with brains”.

Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum are trying to refine the ultra-aggressive style that has been a defining feature of their three-year tenure, which has led to breathtaking highs and crushing lows.

Smith, who got England home with a six off Ravindra Jadeja to seal a famous five-wicket win, said: “I think this was a great example of where the team have got to that we didn’t give India a chance.

“Maybe in the past we would have still played that same way but it might have been a collapse that gave them a chance or maybe gave them a little in.

“It was so measured and controlled that we never gave them a sniff. I think the really important thing is for the team to be quite ruthless and once you’re on top, try to put them to bed.”

There was still the odd loose stroke, including from Smith, who in the first innings pulled a shorter Prasidh Krishna delivery to the fielder in the final over before the second new ball became available.

While it exposed the lower order, Smith had dispatched a similar ball for six earlier in the over and he revealed there will be no blame from Stokes or McCullum if there is logic to his shot selection.

1st Test: Headingley, June 20-24 - England won by 5 wickets

2nd Test: Edgbaston, July 2-6

3rd Test: Lord's, July 10-14

4th Test: Emirates Old Trafford, July 23-27

5th Test: Kia Oval, July 31-August 4

At a media event for Test sponsors Rothesay, Smith, who made 40 and 44 not out in Leeds, said: “Something that definitely took my game to the next level was having that belief from other people.

“If you get caught on the boundary trying to hit the ball for six, you feel you’re not going to get a slap on the wrist. The wind was howling that way, it was an option I thought I could easily obtain.

“If it was a different scenario of an 80-metre boundary with the wind blowing the opposite way, it would have been a conversation of ‘was that the best option?’.

“It’s not like we have free rein to do whatever, there is some calculated thinking behind it as well.”

England’s squad – with Jofra Archer in tow – will meet up in Birmingham with a spring in their step on Sunday ahead of the second Test, which gets under way at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

It is unknown whether Jasprit Bumrah will feature, with Indian media reports suggesting his chances are low, after playing in the series opener and the tourists confirming he will take part in just two more Tests.

Bumrah collected five for 83 in the first innings but was wicketless during the second and curiously unused after Smith came to the crease as England cruised to their second-highest successful chase ever.

Smith, firmly embedded as England’s Test wicketkeeper and number seven batter, added: “I assumed they didn’t want him pushing through another four overs if they potentially wanted him to play next week.

“He bowled superbly well, especially in that first innings, but on the whole when it came to it, I think we played him well across the Test.”