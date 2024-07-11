Jamie Smith impresses with the bat, but denies James Anderson key final moment

Support truly

The first day was dominated by one England debutant, the second was focused on another, his Surrey teammate Jamie Smith.

Lord’s was set to say farewell to James Anderson, in his 188th Test, but again it just provided a platform for the next generation of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum’s side to showcase their talents. Smith was brought into the side to fulfil the role of wicketkeeper-batter, a role in which Bazball had not yet been able to find their ideal solution.

There were no issues of note with Smith’s keeping, despite him being second-choice at Surrey, and when he came to the crease he looked at home. It did not start off as the free-flowing attacking style that his highlights package would suggest, but it was effective, and he finished with 70 runs.

England’s batting was tidy and effective without being exceptional, and they consolidated their lead, scoring 371 runs, with Harry Brook, Joe Root, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope also bringing up half centuries of their own while no one was able to make triple figures.

When it came to the bowling innings, it was Ben Stokes who reached a significant milestone as he battles back from injury to reclaim his status as the all-rounder in the side. He dismissed Kirk McKenzie lbw to become only the third player to reach the milestones of 6000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket, joining Jacques Kallis and Sir Garfield Sobers. While the West Indies stuttered with both ball and bat and at the end of the day stood on the brink of defeat with 79 for six, and still 171 runs behind.

Anderson did not face a ball in what is likely to be his final innings for England ( Getty Images )

While last year Stuart Broad came out to a guard of honour alongside Anderson, and hit his final ball for six, there were no such heroics for the departing Burnley-born seamer at Lord’s, despite coming through the Long Room, down the steps and onto the field to an ovation, although not a guard of honour because the West Indies were celebrating a run out the ball before, although Jayden Seales admitted they had spoken about it.

“We spoke about it but obviously the run out took us all the way down to Swiss Cottage, so it was pretty hard to do the guard of honour for the great man and thankfully Jason (Holder) caught up with him (to give him congratulations,” Seales said.

Smith was not willing to give him the strike from the outset as he continued to do exactly what England had been asking of his Surrey teammate Foakes, to score runs and attack while batting with the tail.

Anderson came to the crease with Smith on 66 on his England debut, and he quickly swept his way to 70, but in his final Test match he did not even get the chance to face a delivery. Smith was caught on the boundary rope and Anderson was not out and the non-strikers, and trudged back to the dressing room, bat in hand for what could be the final time in professional cricket.

“It was surreal (being out there with Anderson),” Smith said.

“I am slightly gutted I didn’t see that last ball go for six so that he could have his moment against the spinner. That’s the one thing I regret about that innings I think.

Anderson took two wickets in the West Indies’ second innings ( Steven Paston/PA Wire )

“If we’re in a position where he has to bat in the second innings I’d be a bit worried! So hopefully he can get wickets with the ball instead tomorrow.”

However, Anderson did not show any disappointment when he bowled Kraigg Brathwaite for four to take the first scalp of the West Indies’ second innings.

It was a typical Anderson delivery, moved in and just clipped the top of the stump to the delight of everyone sat around the field of play at Lord’s.

He followed it up with a second to reduce the West Indies to 55 for five, caught behind in the slips by Smith, and take his overall Test wicket tally to 703 wickets.