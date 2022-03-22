Jason Roy: England opener given suspended two-match ban
The World Cup-winning opening batter has been handed a suspended two-match ban
World Cup-winning opening batter Jason Roy has been handed a suspended two-match England ban following a Cricket Discipline Commission hearing.
According to the England and Wales Cricket Board, Roy admitted a charge of “conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket, the ECB and himself into disrepute”.
The details of the breach of ECB directive 3.3 have not initially been disclosed by the governing body but the 31-year-old has also been hit with a fine of £2,500 to be paid by the end of this month.
Roy is “suspended from the next two England matches for which he is eligible for selection, but that such suspension be suspended for 12 months dependent on good behaviour”.
Roy has been an instrumental figure in England’s limited-overs sides in recent years and played a key role in helping them to their maiden 50-over World Cup success in 2019.
Roy, who is expected to be in England’s T20 World Cup side in Australia later this year, recently announced he was taking a “short indefinite break” from cricket after withdrawing from the upcoming Indian Premier League, where he was due to represent Gujarat Titans, citing bubble fatigue.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies