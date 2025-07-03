Assistant coach Jeetan Patel admits 151 overs in field had taken toll on England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England were left nursing “tired minds and tired bodies” after India left them with a mountain to climb on the second day at Edgbaston.

Captain Shubman Gill ground down the hosts with a superb 269, occupying the crease for eight and a half hours as he guided his side to a formidable score of 587.

That is the most England have conceded since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over the team three years ago and they were creaking at the end of 151 overs in the field.

The strain showed as India picked off their top three in eight overs with the new ball, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope dismissed for ducks off successive deliveries from Akash Deep as they finished 510 adrift on 77 for three.

“Spending 151 overs in the dirt in any scenario is pretty tough. There’s some tired minds and tired bodies,” said assistant coach Jeetan Patel.

“You put in that much effort and it’s not just physical, it’s mental as well. Credit to Shubman for the way he’s batted over two days, it was a masterclass in how to bat on a good wicket. The guys threw everything at them, and rightly so, but they’re very tired for their efforts.

“They’ll get a good night’s rest tonight.”

Brydon Carse was down on pace and amid concerns that the toe problems that forced him to withdraw from the Champions Trophy earlier this year had resurfaced, with Patel hinting that he would now be rested for next week’s third Test at Lord’s.

First, though, there are three hard days ahead. A draw would be the likeliest route to preserving England’s 1-0 lead but that option is anathema to Stokes’ side, who have upset cricketing logic on three different occasions to win after conceding over 500.

Asked if England still felt they can turn things around, Patel said: “One hundred per cent, I’ve said this many a time and (people) keep laughing at me.

“We will find another way of trying to get over the line. That’s the beauty of the team we have, the players we have and the belief they have. There is lots of cricket to go on a fast-scoring ground and you never know what can happen.”

England’s commitment to the positive approach is understandable given they chased down a lofty target of 371 to win the series opener but India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had a sharp response.

“In cricket, in press conferences, you can talk whatever you want to talk,” he said.

“It’s none of my business, but at the end of the day you have to go out and perform and take those 20 wickets. That’s all that matters.”