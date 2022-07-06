On this day in 2017 – Joe Root makes 184no in first innings as England captain

Root impressed in the first Test against South Africa.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 06 July 2022 06:00
On this day in 2017 Joe Root started his England Test captaincy with a century (Nigel French/PA)
(PA Archive)

Joe Root marked his first outing as England Test captain with an unbeaten 184 against South Africa at Lord’s on this day in 2017.

Root survived two early scares before bringing up a 150-ball century, which included 15 fours, to help England recover from 17 for two, and then 76 for four, before closing on 357 for five in the first Test.

The Yorkshireman became the sixth England captain in Test history to score a century in his first innings in charge as he reached three figures for the 12th time in 54 Tests.

“It was an amazing opportunity to go out there as England captain and I wanted to make sure I enjoyed it,” Root said after the day’s play.

“I hope it’s not the end of the innings and I can push on tomorrow and make a really big score.”

Root’s hopes of a big score did not materialise, though, as he was dismissed early on day two, finishing with 190 from 234 deliveries with 27 fours and one six.

However, his efforts helped England post a first-innings total of 458 and they would secure a 211-run victory inside four days before going on to claim a 3-1 series win over the touring South Africans.

Root captained the side until Test series defeats in Australia and the West Indies in the winter of 2021-22 – which saw England’s poor run of form extend to just one win in 17 matches – led to him stepping down from the role in April.

He was in the post for 64 matches and holds the record for the highest number of wins as England’s Test captain, his 27 putting him one ahead of Michael Vaughan and three ahead of Sir Alastair Cook and Sir Andrew Strauss.

Ben Stokes was named as Root’s replacement.

