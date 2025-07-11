Jofra Archer’s rousing return to Test arena a ‘genuine joy’ – Joe Root

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Root described Jofra Archer’s rousing return to the Test arena as a “genuine joy” as the seamer began repaying four years of faith from the England team.

Lord’s witnessed Archer’s first red-ball spell for his country since February 2021, a lengthy hiatus that has seen the pace bowler laid low by a series of serious injuries, and the moment quickly turned to triumph.

Archer hit the jackpot with just his third delivery, a soaring 90mph ball that the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal could only edge to second slip.

Archer exploded in delight, an emotion shared by his team-mates as well as the fans in the stands, many of whom have never given up on a player who lit this famous ground up in his breakthrough summer of 2019.

He regularly cleared the 90mph barrier and served up a constant challenge, raising the spirits of all around him as India reached 145 for three in reply to England’s first-innings 387.

“It was class, that atmosphere, the genuine joy seeing him back playing Test cricket, taking that wicket and making things happen,” said Root, Archer’s first Test captain.

“It was great to see the love for him as well. When you’ve got that way about you, where you can get a whole crowd up and about, create a noise and atmosphere like that, you’ve clearly got something special to offer the group.

“The impact he adds is huge, in the dressing room but also out on the field. Clearly he’s an X-factor player. In big games he turns up and does things other players can’t.”

Archer got through 10 overs in all – taking one for 22 and sending down three maidens – and it was telling that he was the bowler Ben Stokes chose when India captain Shubman Gill arrived at the crease.

Gill scored 585 in the first two Tests, proving a huge thorn in England’s side. Even though it was Chris Woakes and Jamie Smith who combined to dismiss him for 16, wicketkeeper taking a sharp catch standing up to the stumps, the trust bestowed on England’s comeback kid was apparent.

“I’m just so excited for him,” said Root.

“To get that tap on the shoulder when their best player comes out to bat with nearly 600 runs in the series, knowing you’re the man we turn to must fill him with confidence.”

Archer’s eye-catching return nudged Root slightly into the shade but he topped up his own glittering CV with two more major milestones. Resuming on 99 not out, he rang up his 37th Test hundred off the first ball of the day to go fifth on the all-time list of century makers.

Later he swooped for a brilliant one-handed grab at slip to set a new record of 211 outfield catches, one clear of Rahul Dravid.

“It was just nice to catch one, there’s been plenty of drops in there. It was good to get things moving in the right direction for us,” he added in typically self-deprecating fashion.

India’s bowlers were aggrieved by an unrequested ball change early in the day, losing the one that helped Jasprit Bumrah take three wickets in seven deliveries for a replacement that offered next to nothing.

That assisted England’s addition of 116 for the last three wickets but Bumrah chose to bite his tongue.

“I work hard and bowl a lot of overs, I don’t want to say any controversial statements and get my match fees deducted,” he said.

“You can’t change it, you can’t fight it. Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes you get a bad ball.”