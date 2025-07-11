Joe Root breaks Test record with outrageous catch against India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Root took an outrageous catch at first slip to break a Test record and provide England cricket with a crucial breakthrough on the second day of the third Test against India cricket at Lord’s.

Root plucked his 211th grab in the format one-handed, going past Rahul Dravid as the non-wicketkeeper with the most catches in the history of Test cricket in style with a stunner off the bowling of Ben Stokes.

A dangerous partnership between India’s KL Rahul and Karun Nair had begun to develop after Jofra Archer had earlier struck in his opening over on his return to England whites, with the pair looked composed and calm as they combined for a tally of 61.

But Root ensured that the pair would progress no further after Nair had edged a ball from Stokes between England’s first slip and Jamie Smith with the gloves.

Pushed slightly wider alongside his keeper, Root sprawled low to his left and scooped his fingers beneath the ball as it died, with a review from the third umpire confirming that the catch had been taken cleanly.

The 34-year-old had previously shared the record jointly with former India batter Dravid, who had taken his 210 catches in eight more matches.

The crucial snare at slip continued a fine Test for England’s No 4, who completed his 37th Test century on Friday morning having ended the opening day 99 not out. That ton took him past the tally of 36 achieved by Dravid during his illustrious career.