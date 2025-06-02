Joe Root’s career in numbers after becoming England’s record ODI run-scorer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

History repeated itself for Joe Root on Sunday as he became England’s record one-day international run-scorer by making his career-best score in the format.

It matches his achievement in Test cricket last year and here, the PA news agency looks at his latest statistical achievement.

Deja vu

Root’s long pursuit of Sir Alastair Cook’s record 12,472 Test runs for England reached its climax in October’s first Test against Pakistan in Multan when he moved his innings on to 70.

He continued the following day to reach 262, passing his previous Test best of 254 to claim the record in memorable style – and remarkably repeated the feat in ODIs with Sunday’s match-winning innings.

Going into the game needing 42 to pass Eoin Morgan’s record 6,957 ODI runs for England, he ticked off that mark before his 11th boundary of the innings took him past 7,000 for his career.

He passed his previous best ODI score of 133 with a six off Justin Greaves in the 41st over and finished on 166 not out, moving to 7,082 career ODI runs, as England chased down 309 to win by three wickets with seven balls to spare.

Root’s record

Root has over 20,000 runs for England across all formats, having been a key man for his country since his Test debut in December 2012.

His Test total moved past 13,000 with his 34 in the recent win over Zimbabwe, after which he has 13,006 at an average of 50.80 in 153 matches.

He averages 49.18 in ODIs and, while he has not played a T20 international since 2019 and made just 893 runs in 32 appearances, he averages a respectable 35.72 in the sprint format.

Sunday was Root’s 18th ODI century to go with 36 in Tests, a total of 54. He also has a further 112 international half-centuries to his name – 65 in Tests, 42 in ODIs and five in T20s.

Root’s underrated off-spin has brought him 71 Test wickets, 28 in ODIs and six in T20s for a total of 105.