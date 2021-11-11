Joe Root demands ‘change and actions’ from Yorkshire after racism crisis

England captain Joe Root has called for “change and actions” from Yorkshire in response to the racism crisis engulfing his county, claiming the issue has “fractured our game and torn lives apart”.

Root, who is currently in Australia leading the Test side’s Ashes preparations, issued a statement on the matter following weeks of escalating pressure at the club he has represented since childhood.

A former team-mate, Azeem Rafiq was found by an independent report to have been subject to racial harassment and bullying and subsequent allegations have emerged from others setting in motion additional investigations.

Root wrote: “In my capacity as England captain and as a senior player at Yorkshire, I feel compelled to address the current situation that has consumed the sport and YCCC.

“It’s my club that I care passionately about it. I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting. There is no debate about racism, no one side or other. It is simply intolerable.

“These events have fractured our game and torn lives apart. I want to see change and actions that will see YCCC rise from this with a culture that harnesses a diverse environment with trust across all communities that support cricket in the county.

“I will reach out to YCCC new chair, Lord Patel, to offer support however I’m able.”