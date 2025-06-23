Jofra Archer strikes for Sussex to push England Test claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England bowler Jofra Archer boosted his chances of a Test return after taking his first red-ball wicket in four years.

The 30-year-old is playing his first red-ball match since May 2021, featuring for Sussex in their County Championship Division One match at Durham.

After impressing with the bat on Sunday, he got hold of the ball for the first time on Monday and took a wicket during his second spell, trapping left-hander Emilio Gay leg before.

Archer – whose Test career has been derailed by a string of injuries – finished with one for 28 from his 14-over spell, which included six maidens.

“Now I know my body can hold up to it, the mental part of the game (is a greater issue),” Archer told BBC Radio Sussex.

“Over the next couple of days I’m going to have a battle with it. It’s all good. I’ll keep trucking along.

“When the scoreboard got to 50 overs I was like, ‘It’s time to come off now’, but we got to the end of day and it wasn’t that bad.”

England will be watching Archer’s progress keenly as there is a hope he could feature in the five-match Test series against India this summer ahead of a winter Ashes tour of Australia, where the fast bowler’s pace and bounce will be a valuable commodity.

Archer has played 13 Tests for England, but none since February 2021.

Asked if he felt ready to return to Test cricket, Archer replied: “I guess so.

“I just want to get through the game. I’m glad I’ve finished a day of four-day cricket.”