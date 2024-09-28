Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Jofra Archer is quietly optimistic as he nears the end of the summer unscathed although he is reluctant to look too far ahead after years of injury torment.

Archer’s latest comeback from the elbow trouble that has plagued his career since starring in England’s triumphant 2019 World Cup Cup campaign and the Ashes that followed is being meticulously managed.

Having featured at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean in June, Archer is now back in England’s 50-over side and has played in back-to-back ODIs this week for the first time since 2020 against Australia.

He delivered a timely reminder of why he is so highly prized on Friday, wreaking havoc on Australia’s top order at Lord’s as England won by an emphatic 186-run margin to set up a series decider on Sunday.

It remains to be seen whether he plays three in a row but while a grim weather forecast in Bristol might make the subject matter academic, Archer is grateful to arrive at another item on his tick list.

Jofra Archer is pleased to have got through back-to-back ODIs unscathed ( PA )

“I’m still on the park and we’re almost approaching the end of the summer, so for me, that’s a take,” Archer said.

“I wanted to play a summer, and then I want to play a year, and then I want to play a few years. So everything is going to plan.”

The long-term aim for Archer and England is for him to be firing on all cylinders for the 2025-26 Ashes in Australia even though it has been more than three years since his last first-class appearance.

He deferred to managing director of England men’s cricket Rob Key about when he will be back bowling with a red ball but he perhaps reopened a few old wounds against Australia at the Home of Cricket.

In his first appearance there since his astonishing Test debut against the same opponents five years ago, Archer blended seam and swing with pace and hostility to snare Australia captain Mitch Marsh and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, in-between thudding into Marnus Labuschagne’s arm with a rearing delivery.

Jofra Archer caused Australia plenty of problems at Lord’s ( AFP via Getty Images )

For now, though, Archer is content in the limited-overs ranks and is eyeing a return to the West Indies for ODI and T20 series in October and November as another stepping stone in his recovery.

“The T20 World Cup was a good check mark, this (white-ball series against Australia) was a good check mark, the Caribbean will be another good check mark – hopefully I play more games there,” Archer said.

“None of us have next year planned, so let’s just go series by series. I don’t have anything else to say on it. I know I’ve been out, it’s been a while but I’m playing cricket again and I’m just happy.”

Archer was a junior member in England’s seminal 2019 World Cup win, belying that status by holding his nerve in the final when entrusted with the Super Over that sealed victory over New Zealand.

Only he and Adil Rashid remain from that group against Australia as part of an England white-ball reset, with Harry Brook standing in as captain for the ODI series as Jos Buttler is injured.

Harry Brook led from the front again as England squared the series ( PA Wire )

“It’s weird seeing the team change – just the other day I was playing warm-up football on the young side and a couple of weeks later I’m on the old team. It’s been a bit of a shock,” Archer said.

“But a lot of the guys who are in and around, they didn’t play in 2019, but a lot played just after. They have played big roles for their counties. It’s not like you are babysitting anyone here.

“Everybody looks after themselves, and Brooky looks after everyone.”

As for whether he sees himself leading England one day, he replied: “Let me stay on the park for a bit longer before I start thinking about that. I am quite happy to bowl, go back to my fielding spot.

“I don’t think it’s something I need right now, I don’t even want to think about it.”

