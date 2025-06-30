Same again for England as Jofra Archer misses training due to family emergency

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England pace bowler Jofra Archer missed Monday’s training session ahead of their second Test with India due to a family emergency, but the ECB has decided to name an unchanged line-up all the same.

The 30-year-old is expected to rejoin the squad on Tuesday in preparation for the second Test at Edgbaston as England look to strengthen their grip on the five-match series, but captain Ben Stokes will be leading an Archer-less side into battle.

Archer was called up to England’s squad after the side secured a thrilling five-wicket victory in the series opener at Headingley last week.

Archer has not played Test cricket since February 2021 and played his first red-ball match after four years in Sussex’s County Championship draw against Durham at Chester-le-Street last week.

Whenever his Test return comes, fellow England bowler Chris Woakes is excited to have Archer back around the team and believes his best days are still ahead of him.

He said: “Brilliant for Jof, brilliant for us as a team. It is a big boost to have him back.

“When Jof is around he adds a lot to the group, not only as a player but as a person and as a character. He’s obviously had a tough journey over the last few years with his injuries and it’s credit to him the hard work he’s put in to be back in this position to be able to hopefully play Test cricket again.

“More delighted for him than us really because I know how hard it is to go through long spells of injuries. We haven’t had the lay offs he’s had but even just a niggle here and there it can be hard mentally, so full credit to him and the opportunity to play for England again.

“His best is probably still ahead of him. I’m sure he’s chomping at the bit to get back out there and show people what he has already done in the whites.

“We all know how good he can be but he’s at an age where his best is still ahead of him, which is exiting for him and us.

“Hopefully when he does get back out there it will be great to have him back and great for the fans.”