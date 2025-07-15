Jofra Archer hits back at ‘keyboard warriors’ after starring on England return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jofra Archer hit back at the “keyboard warriors” who doubted him after playing a key role in a memorable England win on his long-awaited Test comeback.

Archer’s appearance in the 22-run win over India at Lord’s ended a four-and-a-half-year wait to resume his international red-ball career, during which time he has battled significant fitness setbacks including stress fractures of the elbow and lower back.

The 30-year-old took five wickets, including that of Yashasvi Jaiswal with the third ball of his comeback, and bowled consistently at speeds of over 90mph to lend the attack a new dimension.

Speaking to Sky Sports after England secured victory deep on the final day, he said: “I guess I was a little bit emotional. It was a long journey. I can’t tell you the amount of keyboard warriors there have been for the last three or four years.

“It was a long time coming, a lot of rehab, a lot of training but it’s moments like this that make it all worth it. The whole crowd gave me a huge lift.”

Archer has been back with England’s white-ball teams for much of the past 12 months but there has been a cautious approach to his long-form comeback, with the selectors keen to not push his body too far.

Ben Stokes revealed he has been angling for a Test spot since the start of the summer but the 30-year-old is content with how things are playing out now.

“The hardest part has been playing cricket for the last year-and-a-half and still having the training wheels on,” he said.

“Sometimes you think you are ready but you never know until you do it. The safer way is the best way so I am not too fussed and this is surely worth the wait.

“I am a bit speechless as to how things are coming on. I think I still have overs marked out until December so I am not totally out of the woods but this is a good start. It was very hectic for a first Test back. I bowled more overs (39.2) than I thought I would!”