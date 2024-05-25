Jofra Archer to make England return in Saturday’s T20 clash with Pakistan

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jofra Archer will make his long-awaited comeback for England after being selected in the team to face Pakistan at Edgbaston in the second match of the Vitality T20 international series.

Archer has not represented his country for more than 12 months after he missed the whole of last summer with a stress fracture in his right elbow.

It is an issue which has plagued the Barbados-born paceman for a number of years after he had two separate operations on his right elbow in 2021.

A stress fracture to the back has also affected Archer’s availability since he burst on to the scene in 2019 with a starring role in England’s triumphant World Cup campaign before he impressed in the Ashes later that summer.

The inclusion of Archer by England captain Jos Buttler in the XI to face Pakistan means the 29-year-old fast bowler will make his first international appearance on English soil since 2020 when he faced Australia in an ODI at Old Trafford.

Buttler lost the toss to Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who decided to bowl first and leave Archer waiting patiently before he can unleash with the ball for the second innings of the T20 match in Birmingham.

Archer told Sky Sports: “I want to get out there first before I can tell how I feel, but being around the guys has been refreshing.

“I’ve been rehabbing for as long as I can remember now, so it’s really good to be back.”