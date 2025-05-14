England not concerned about Jofra Archer ‘injury’ after IPL departure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England are unconcerned about an “injury” to Jofra Archer which has led to Rajasthan Royals electing against recalling the star paceman for the closing stages of the Indian Premier League.

The Royals are not in contention to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament, which will resume on Saturday following a week-long suspension because of escalating hostilities with Pakistan.

But the team’s standing had no bearing on the decision for Archer to remain in the UK as a Royals official told Cricbuzz the 30-year-old was “nurturing an injury and we are prioritising his fitness”.

Archer has had well-chronicled struggles with his elbow and back but the PA news agency understands this latest issue is a niggle common in fast bowlers with high workloads.

As well as his IPL commitments, Archer featured in nine of England’s 11 white-ball assignments since the turn of the year.

Despite a minor setback, Archer’s availability for England’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which gets under way at Edgbaston on May 29, is not thought to be in doubt.

Archer, who blew hot and cold at the IPL with 11 wickets in 12 outings, is not in the squad for the T20s that follow but this could pave the way for his involvement for England Lions against India A.

That would be his first red-ball fixture in four years, which may determine whether he is ready to make a long-awaited Test return in a marquee series against India or in this winter’s blockbuster Ashes.

Fellow quick bowler Jamie Overton, named in both squads to face the Windies, will also not go back to India. As with Archer’s Royals, Overton’s Chennai Super Kings cannot qualify for the play-offs.

But the situation is more complicated for Jos Buttler, Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell, whose respective franchises can still reach the knockouts, as the IPL’s revised schedule has had the knock-on consequence of clashing with England’s first engagements under new captain Harry Brook.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has been accommodating of the IPL in recent years but, while it is keen to support its Indian counterpart at a sensitive time and allow its players to maximise their franchise opportunities, maintaining the integrity of its own international product is paramount.

The original no-objection certificates were issued until May 25, in line with the original dates, and PA understands decision-makers at the ECB are not currently in favour of extending.

Instead, the current expectation is that all selected players will report for duty in time to face the West Indies.