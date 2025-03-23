Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jofra Archer concedes 76 runs in four overs to record IPL’s most expensive spell

Archer suffered at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad trio of Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 23 March 2025 13:20 GMT
Jofra Archer’s four-over spell for Rajasthan Royals was the most expensive in IPL history (Mahesh Kumar AP)
Jofra Archer’s four-over spell for Rajasthan Royals was the most expensive in IPL history (Mahesh Kumar AP) (AP)

England paceman Jofra Archer recorded the most expensive spell in Indian Premier League history after being smashed for 76 in his four overs.

Mohit Sharma held the previous IPL record of 73, from last year, but Archer suffered at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad trio of Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen.

Head hit a six and four fours as Archer’s first over went for 23, although his second only cost a mere 12.

  • 1st over (5th): 4, 6, 0, 4, wide, 4, 4 - 23 runs
  • 2nd over (11th): 1, 1, 4, 1, 1, 4 - 12 runs
  • 3rd over (13th): 6, 6, 1, 1, wide, 6, 1 - 22 runs
  • 4th over (18th): 5nb, 1, 4, 4, 4, 1, 4 - 23 runs

However, Ishan clubbed three sixes in his third over with the final six balls going for 19, although there were also four byes conceded off a full toss no-ball in a chaotic conclusion to his spell.

As a result, the Rajasthan Royals conceded 286 – the second-highest score in IPL history.

However, Archer’s IPL landmark – which included four sixes, 10 fours and just one dot ball – was well short of the world record belonging to Gambia’s Musa Jobarteh, who conceded 93 against Zimbabwe in October.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in