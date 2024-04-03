Jonathan Agnew to step down as BBC cricket correspondent

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jonathan Agnew will step down as BBCCricket Correspondent at the end of the summer after 33 years in the role.

Known as “Aggers”, the former cricketer will remain on Test Match Special for the next four years, but has stepped back from his official title.

Agnew turns 64 this week, and took over as the BBC’s cricket correspondent from Christopher Martin-Jenkins in 1991, having retired from a professional career with Leicestershire the year before.

"I am really delighted that I shall continue to present Test Match Special for the next four years," he told the BBC.

"It is a unique programme of which I am immensely proud, and means so much to so many people.

"However, this does seem the right time for me to step back from my role as BBC cricket correspondent.

"This summer, my 34th in the post, will be my last. In a quickly changing cricket landscape it is time for fresh legs to cover the daily duties, leaving me to focus entirely on TMS."

Jonathan Agnew will work on TMS for the next four years (Getty Images)

Agnew is an established and well-liked member of the TMS team, but it could suggest that he is taking a step back from coverage of other events outside of Test cricket.

The BBC currently holds exclusive radio rights for all international and domestic cricket in England and Wales until the end of 2028, including live coverage of every County Championship match, and has the rights to the next men’s and women’s Ashes.

However, overseas Talksport has claimed the rights to key series including England’s matches in India, a deal which started with this year’s ill-fated tour, and the deals to broadcast ICC events and England tours of Pakistan are due to be up for renewal.

Philip Bernie, Interim Director of BBC Sport, said: "We are so very pleased that Jonathan Agnew will continue to lead our outstanding TMS team.

“His brilliant commentary and presentation of this iconic programme are so central to its enduring success, and we look forward to Aggers continuing to make our cricket coverage special in the coming years."