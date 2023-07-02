Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lord’s is usually filled with a quiet hum and polite applause, but it took a darker turn on the final day of the Test match when Jonny Bairstow was controversially stumped and the boos rang out.

While there was little debate about whether the batter was out, it was a bizarre series of events.

Bairstow ducked a bouncer, which went straight through to Alex Carey behind the stumps, paused for a moment then went to speak to his batting partner Ben Stokes, just as the wicketkeeper threw the ball at the stumps and appealed.

The decision was made after an umpire review and a furious Bairstow had to make his way back into the pavilion.

Jonathan Agnew said on Test Match Special: “This will be ugly. The Australians could have withdrawn the appeal but they haven’t.

“Stokes is talking to the umpires, he’s not happy at all.”

“Same old Aussies, always cheating” was chanted by the majority of Lord’s and the boos continued for the remainder of the session, while Michael Atherton on Sky lamented “dozy cricket” from Bairstow.

Jonny Bairstow was unimpressed after being controversially stumped (Action Images via Reuters)

The umpires had not called “over” so there can be no debate about the decision, but in a sport where there are entire lectures dedicated to the ‘spirit of cricket’ it may leave a sour taste that lingers long after the match is over.

Social media was similarly ablaze with reactions to the incident and Piers Morgan was traditionally vocal in his criticism of the Australians’ decision.

He tweeted: “You cannot be serious??!! Australia, that is pathetic. How can you possibly want to win an Ashes Test match like that?”

Eoin Morgan was on Sky at the time and said: This is just complete naivety. The ball is not dead at any point Jonny Bairstow leaves his crease, he’s in his own little bubble.

“You cannot do this, it’s really smart from Alex Carey recognised there’s an opportunity to take a wicket.”

While former Australian captain Ricky Ponting said: “It’s a stumping not a run out, Jonny did the wrong thing and he’s paid for it by losing his wicket in an Ashes Test Match. It’s as simple as that.”

Bairstow and Stokes had offered a last real opportunity for a repeat of the magic of Headingley back in 2019, but when the decision was made, England’s rapidly fading chances were dealt a heavy blow.

The Ashes does not usually need added spice, but Stuart Broad had many words to say when he came to the crease at No 8, the crowd ensured an atmosphere never seen at Lord’s and there was a new edge to the game.