A self-styled YouTube prankster who collided with England batter Jonny Bairstow after invading the pitch at The Oval last year has been found guilty of aggravated trespass.

Daniel ‘Jarvo’ Jarvis, 34, crashed into an unsuspecting Bairstow at the non-striker’s end after sprinting onto the field to bowl at Ollie Pope on day two of the fourth Test against India.

Jarvis, who has a YouTube account with more than 170,000 subscribers, was arrested over the stunt on September 3, 2021, and later charged with aggravated trespass.

At Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, District Judge Daniel Benjamin said: “The issue in the case is straight forward, namely whether he intended to disrupt the Test match.”

He concluded this was Jarvis’ intention, adding: “I find Mr Jarvis guilty of aggravated trespass.”

Jarvis, who self-represented after his request to adjourn the case was dismissed, was unshaven, and he was wearing an EA7 Emporio Armani hoodie and tracksuit bottoms, clutching a Gucci bag.

The court was shown broadcast footage of him running onto the pitch, plus a video he recorded showing him hiding in a toilet before sprinting on to the field after receiving a phone call telling him to go.

The court also viewed videos of him invading the pitch at two previous cricket matches between England and India, at Lord’s on August 12 and at Headingly on August 25.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Nicola Grindey said: “You know when going on to an international cricket field they can’t continue to play while you’re on there.

Jarvis on the pitch with England’s Jonny Bairstow (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

“You had the cricket ball because your intention was to run on and effectively bowl the ball towards the wicket.

“When you ran out you could see one of the England players in full batting gear – you ran into him.

“You knew you weren’t allowed on the pitch because you have been on cricket pitches before and been asked to leave.”

Jarvis said he had not been arrested for the first two pitch invasions, claiming he did not believe he was “breaking any law” and “no-one has been prosecuted for these things before”.

He took to the stand, saying: “I didn’t intend to disrupt the match. I didn’t know when I was coming out. Why wasn’t I arrested before? Why is everyone attacking me for it?”

He said he gets “positive feedback” on his videos, which he makes for “people’s pleasure”, adding: “I get loads of people saying they have got mental health and my videos make them happy.”

He answered “no comment” to every question when interviewed by police, the court heard.

Jarvis claimed he did not believe he was trespassing because he had a ticket, claiming people “run out naked” during games but do not get arrested.

He told the judge he “accidentally” made contact with Bairstow, admitting “I can’t remember the man’s name”.

Jarvis, from Gravesend, Kent, who previously pleaded not guilty to the single charge of aggravated trespass, was granted unconditional bail.

The judge adjourned sentencing at the same court until October 19, to allow for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.