Yorkshire captain Jonny Bairstow joins Mumbai Indians for IPL play-offs

Yorkshire captain Jonny Bairstow has joined Mumbai Indians as a replacement player for the Indian Premier League play-offs.

The 35-year-old batter will miss the next County Championship match against Nottinghamshire and possibly the first two Vitality Blast matches, depending on how the Indians fare in the competition.

The move comes with Yorkshire second-bottom of the Championship standings.

Bairstow replaces compatriot Will Jacks, who will leave after the final league game to join up with the England squad for next month’s white-ball series against West Indies.

Mumbai, who are fourth in the IPL standings after 12 games but not yet assured of a play-off spot, have also added former England T20 seamer Richard Gleeson and Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka to their squad, with Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch leaving for South Africa duty at the same time as Jacks.

Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire’s general manager of cricket, said on the club’s website: “Whilst it is naturally disappointing to lose Jonny for the next few weeks, the opportunity for him to play in the final stages of the IPL at this stage in his career is huge.

“Jonny has been open with us around his desire to play in the IPL from our very first conversation with him, and we’d like to wish him the best of luck in the coming weeks.

“We look forward to welcoming him back for the early stages of our Vitality Blast campaign.”