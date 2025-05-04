Jordan Cox retires hurt to spark England injury fears after Test call-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jordan Cox has sparked injury fears just days after being called up to the England Test squad to face Zimbabwe.

Cox has returned as the spare batter in Brendon McCullum’s 13-player squad having been denied a debut in New Zealand late last year after breaking his thumb batting in the nets ahead of the opening Test.

The versatile 24-year-old was preferred to Durham young gun Ben McKinney in the group named on Friday, but his participation in the opening engagement of England’s international summer from 22 May could now be in doubt.

The former Kent batter set his side up in a commanding position against Somerset at Taunton with a superb third-innings hundred, but appeared to hurt his side while closing in on the landmark after taking a quick single to get to 99.

Having reverse-swept Jack Leach to the point boundary to bring up three figures, Cox immediately grasped at his side in pain, and soon retired hurt unbeaten on 103.

He did not return when Essex’s ninth wicket fell, with Somerset, enduring a tricky season so far, set a target of 321 to win on a green, turning surface.

Cox was unlikely to make the XI against Zimbabwe with former Kent colleague Zak Crawley set to retain his place at the top of the order and Ollie Pope back at No 3 with Jamie Smith returning from paternity leave.

Any possible injury would nonetheless be a major blow for a player who has been unable to keep wicket in the County Championship so far this summer as he recovers from the hand injury sustained on tour in November.

Essex teammate Sam Cook does, however, appear in line to play at Trent Bridge.