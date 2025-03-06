Rob Key says Ben Stokes is an option for England white-ball captaincy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England could spring a surprise by asking Ben Stokes to take charge of their ailing white-ball side, with managing director Rob Key admitting “it would be stupid” not to consider the Test skipper.

Jos Buttler stood down as limited-overs captain after his disappointing reign concluded with a dismal Champions Trophy campaign that left his side nursing a run of 10 defeats from 11 games since the turn of the year.

His vice-captain, Harry Brook, was thought to be at the front of the queue should the next generation be asked to step up but Key, the managing director of men’s cricket, is giving himself time to consider his options.

And, in an unexpected move, expanding Stokes’ brief appears to be one of them.

The 33-year-old has proved a natural and inspirational frontman since taking over the red-ball side from Joe Root but his age and injury issues – he is currently recovering from a second serious hamstring issue in a year and previously had major knee surgery – mean he has operated as a Test specialist for almost 18 months.

Yet Key is alive to the prospect of pairing up the ‘Bazball’ duo of Stokes and Brendon McCullum, having already installed the latter as cross-format head coach.

“I think nothing’s off the table really. Ben Stokes is one of the best captains I’ve ever seen,” he said.

“It would be stupid not to look at him. It’s just the knock-on effect of what that means.

“You’re just trying to find who is the best leader to take this team forward? Who can manage that? Who is actually going to drive it? Leadership is everything. He’s an unbelievably good tactician, which we’ve seen in Test cricket, but he’s a leader of men.”

Keeping Stokes fresh and ready for action, particularly given his longstanding fitness struggles, will be a primary concern.

He has not played a T20 international since the triumphant World Cup final of November 2022, and has not featured in an ODI since the 2023 tournament in India.

The danger of pushing Stokes to breaking point in a year that sees a marquee home series against India followed by a hotly anticipated Ashes tour in the winter are obvious, but Key is tempted by a more optimistic outlook.

“We don’t want to risk other things but there’s always a way in England to start looking at, ‘what if it goes wrong?’. Well, you’ve also got to think, ‘what if it goes right?’,” he said.

“They’re the decisions that I have to make. People surprise you, don’t they? I think he’s been an outstanding leader and he loves doing the job. Ben has a lot of energy for a lot of things.”

Key caught up with Stokes on a training camp in Abu Dhabi last week, where he combined his ongoing rehabilitation with his first steps towards an off-field future in the game.

“We want our best people to be going into coaching. So we’re putting him through coach development,” Key revealed.

Key did not shy away from the abject run of form that forced Buttler’s hand and presented his current conundrum offering a damning assessment of the team’s recent output.

He suggested the team’s once-feared batting form had “fallen off a cliff” and also accepted that some of the side’s public pronouncements have been misjudged.

Since the ‘Bazball’ era began, England have become known for making bold statements, occasionally threatening to cross the line from ultra positive towards plain delusional.

In typically forthright fashion, Key admitted: “When we’re doing interviews, when players are doing their post-match press conferences or whatever it is, we speak a lot of rubbish a lot of the time.

“They’re trying so hard to not sort of upset players in the dressing room, trying to not give away something they don’t think they should. They end up creating headlines for that, but I don’t kill people really for the things they say.”